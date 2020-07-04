All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6567 Jewel Stone Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6567 Jewel Stone Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6567 Jewel Stone Ln.

6567 Jewel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6567 Jewel Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pre-leasing Brand New homes for February 2019 move-ins! Experience a New Way to Lease! Pointe West at Bay Colony is now leasing brand new single family homes in the great City of League City, Texas. Our homes our built with our residents in mind! Homes feature double master bedrooms, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings, granite counter tops in modern finished kitchens. Pet Friendly! No Pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Applications are $50.00 per adult and can be completed at www.bridgetowergp.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. have any available units?
6567 Jewel Stone Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. have?
Some of 6567 Jewel Stone Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6567 Jewel Stone Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. offers parking.
Does 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. have a pool?
No, 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. have accessible units?
No, 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6567 Jewel Stone Ln. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center