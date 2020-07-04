6567 Jewel Stone Ln.

Amenities

Pre-leasing Brand New homes for February 2019 move-ins! Experience a New Way to Lease! Pointe West at Bay Colony is now leasing brand new single family homes in the great City of League City, Texas. Our homes our built with our residents in mind! Homes feature double master bedrooms, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings, granite counter tops in modern finished kitchens. Pet Friendly! No Pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Applications are $50.00 per adult and can be completed at www.bridgetowergp.com.