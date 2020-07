6565 Jewel Stone Ln.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Pre-leasing Brand New homes for as early as February 2019 move-ins! Experience a New Way to Lease! Pointe West at Bay Colony is now leasing brand new single family homes in the great City of League City, Texas. Our homes our built with our residents in mind! Homes feature double master bedrooms, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings, granite counter tops in modern finished kitchens. Pet Friendly! No Pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay app fee online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.