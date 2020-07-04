All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:59 PM

6412 Baltic Avenue

6412 Baltic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Baltic Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful, clean and bright home in FRISCO ISD. Huge Family room space, spacious kitchen, large nook, peaceful backyard with storage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. You'll love this ready to move in home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Baltic Avenue have any available units?
6412 Baltic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Baltic Avenue have?
Some of 6412 Baltic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Baltic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Baltic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Baltic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Baltic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6412 Baltic Avenue offer parking?
No, 6412 Baltic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6412 Baltic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Baltic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Baltic Avenue have a pool?
No, 6412 Baltic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Baltic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6412 Baltic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Baltic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Baltic Avenue has units with dishwashers.

