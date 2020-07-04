Beautiful, clean and bright home in FRISCO ISD. Huge Family room space, spacious kitchen, large nook, peaceful backyard with storage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. You'll love this ready to move in home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6412 Baltic Avenue have any available units?
6412 Baltic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Baltic Avenue have?
Some of 6412 Baltic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Baltic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Baltic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.