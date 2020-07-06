All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6408 Canyon Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6408 Canyon Crest Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

6408 Canyon Crest Drive

6408 Canyon Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6408 Canyon Crest Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
You can see traces everywhere of carefully designed details to make this YOUR home! Open design w ample space for a large family eating OR seamlessly connected dining room to the kitchen and to the warmth breakfast table area entertain guests. An inviting spacious living room with fireplace make it a center of the living area. Master retreat hides away from the rest of the house for a well-deserved rest at the end of the day. Spa-like master bath with separate shower adds to the custom feel. Two generous secondary bedrooms sizes can accommodate bunker beds with plenty room for playing times. Cover patio in the back yard with manicured landscape serves as an oasis for year-round needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Canyon Crest Drive have any available units?
6408 Canyon Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 Canyon Crest Drive have?
Some of 6408 Canyon Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Canyon Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Canyon Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Canyon Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Canyon Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6408 Canyon Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Canyon Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 6408 Canyon Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Canyon Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Canyon Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 6408 Canyon Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Canyon Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6408 Canyon Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Canyon Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 Canyon Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center