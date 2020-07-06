6408 Canyon Crest Drive

You can see traces everywhere of carefully designed details to make this YOUR home! Open design w ample space for a large family eating OR seamlessly connected dining room to the kitchen and to the warmth breakfast table area entertain guests. An inviting spacious living room with fireplace make it a center of the living area. Master retreat hides away from the rest of the house for a well-deserved rest at the end of the day. Spa-like master bath with separate shower adds to the custom feel. Two generous secondary bedrooms sizes can accommodate bunker beds with plenty room for playing times. Cover patio in the back yard with manicured landscape serves as an oasis for year-round needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
