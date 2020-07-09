6329 Marvin Gardens

Really Cute One Story Home in a Central Location of Mckinney. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a nice big open eat- n kitchen. Cozy fireplace in large size family room! Incredible price and location!! Don't miss it!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
