6305 Calloway
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:30 PM
6305 Calloway
6305 Calloway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6305 Calloway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The property has high ceiling, granite countertop, extended garage with good location, easily access to the Highway 75 and 121 to shopping Mall of both Allen and Frisco.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6305 Calloway have any available units?
6305 Calloway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6305 Calloway have?
Some of 6305 Calloway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6305 Calloway currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Calloway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Calloway pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Calloway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 6305 Calloway offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Calloway offers parking.
Does 6305 Calloway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Calloway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Calloway have a pool?
No, 6305 Calloway does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Calloway have accessible units?
No, 6305 Calloway does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Calloway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Calloway has units with dishwashers.
