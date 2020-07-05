All apartments in McKinney
6301 Falcon Ridge Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:08 AM

6301 Falcon Ridge Lane

6301 Falcon Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Falcon Ridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Highland Home in Ridgecrest. Master bedroo, study and two additional bedroom down. Large Gameroom, 4th Bedroom and Full Bath Upstairs.Granite kitchen counter top. No carpet. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have any available units?
6301 Falcon Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Falcon Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

