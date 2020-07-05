Beautiful Highland Home in Ridgecrest. Master bedroo, study and two additional bedroom down. Large Gameroom, 4th Bedroom and Full Bath Upstairs.Granite kitchen counter top. No carpet. Do not miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have any available units?
6301 Falcon Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Falcon Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Falcon Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.