Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard
6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood across from green space with walking trail. Home has hardwoods, private master split from other bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6228 Pine Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
