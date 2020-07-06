Rent Calculator
616 Crowell Drive
616 Crowell Drive
616 Crowell Drive
·
Location
616 Crowell Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new home in Westridge subdivison! Extensive hardwood floors on main level, granite countertops in kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs with master downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Crowell Drive have any available units?
616 Crowell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 Crowell Drive have?
Some of 616 Crowell Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 616 Crowell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Crowell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Crowell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 616 Crowell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 616 Crowell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 Crowell Drive offers parking.
Does 616 Crowell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Crowell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Crowell Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Crowell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Crowell Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Crowell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Crowell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Crowell Drive has units with dishwashers.
