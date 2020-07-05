All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 605 Rocky Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
605 Rocky Springs Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:58 PM

605 Rocky Springs Drive

605 Rocky Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

605 Rocky Springs Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great house backs to green belt. Nice neutral colors throughout. Open floorplan with kitchen overlooking living area. Large backyard provides the ideal setting for backyard fun. Master retreat is private and located at the rear of the home. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. The home is in an excellent location near neighborhood schools, retail & restaurants. Pets negotiable with required screening. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Rocky Springs Drive have any available units?
605 Rocky Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Rocky Springs Drive have?
Some of 605 Rocky Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Rocky Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Rocky Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Rocky Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Rocky Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 Rocky Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Rocky Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 605 Rocky Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Rocky Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Rocky Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Rocky Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Rocky Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Rocky Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Rocky Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Rocky Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center