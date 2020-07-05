605 Rocky Springs Drive

Amenities
Great house backs to green belt. Nice neutral colors throughout. Open floorplan with kitchen overlooking living area. Large backyard provides the ideal setting for backyard fun. Master retreat is private and located at the rear of the home. The living area has a wood burning fireplace. The home is in an excellent location near neighborhood schools, retail & restaurants. Pets negotiable with required screening. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.