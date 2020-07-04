603 Dogwood Trail

Vaulted ceilings with wall of windows in living area, game room with builtins and computer nook upstairs, huge master suite with window seat and crown moulding, tile backsplash and large island in the kitchen, close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
