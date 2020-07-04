All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:55 AM

6013 Oldham Drive

6013 Oldham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6013 Oldham Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 Oldham Drive have any available units?
6013 Oldham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 Oldham Drive have?
Some of 6013 Oldham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 Oldham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6013 Oldham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 Oldham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6013 Oldham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6013 Oldham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6013 Oldham Drive offers parking.
Does 6013 Oldham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 Oldham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 Oldham Drive have a pool?
No, 6013 Oldham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6013 Oldham Drive have accessible units?
No, 6013 Oldham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 Oldham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6013 Oldham Drive has units with dishwashers.

