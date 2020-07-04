All apartments in McKinney
6012 Millie Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 11:56 AM

6012 Millie Way

6012 Millie Way · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Millie Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not your ordinary town home. Custom built and brings and Uptown feel with a convenient McKinney location in Craig Ranch. Situated on a corner lot, within walking distance to all of the amenities of the Cooper Clinic. Wood floors and plantation shutters through main floor. Open Kitchen and living concept. Cobblestone patio off of living room. Kitchen has granite counters, gas cook top, and granite back splash. Master on first floor, and expansive second bedroom has wood floors on second level and private balcony. Large mud area upon entry from garage and utility room. Second floor has wood floors and Bonus loft area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Millie Way have any available units?
6012 Millie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Millie Way have?
Some of 6012 Millie Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Millie Way currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Millie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Millie Way pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Millie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6012 Millie Way offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Millie Way offers parking.
Does 6012 Millie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 Millie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Millie Way have a pool?
No, 6012 Millie Way does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Millie Way have accessible units?
No, 6012 Millie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Millie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Millie Way has units with dishwashers.

