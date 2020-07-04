6012 Millie Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Not your ordinary town home. Custom built and brings and Uptown feel with a convenient McKinney location in Craig Ranch. Situated on a corner lot, within walking distance to all of the amenities of the Cooper Clinic. Wood floors and plantation shutters through main floor. Open Kitchen and living concept. Cobblestone patio off of living room. Kitchen has granite counters, gas cook top, and granite back splash. Master on first floor, and expansive second bedroom has wood floors on second level and private balcony. Large mud area upon entry from garage and utility room. Second floor has wood floors and Bonus loft area.