600 Peterhouse Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

RARE FIND IN MCKINNEY! Gorgeous 1 story, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS with open & bright floor plan in the secluded & quite Cambridge neighborhood. Serene setting backing to wooded area allows you to enjoy your favorite beverage while relaxing on your screened in patio listening to the breeze in the trees. Inside you will find a great room concept with living, kitchen and breakfast nook all open with wood floors. Bonus hall nook set up as an office space. Kitchen offers SS appliances, large island and breakfast bar. Split bedrooms with owners’ suite to the rear for added privacy. Come to check out this beautiful home today!