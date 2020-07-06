All apartments in McKinney
600 Peterhouse Drive

Location

600 Peterhouse Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE FIND IN MCKINNEY! Gorgeous 1 story, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS with open & bright floor plan in the secluded & quite Cambridge neighborhood. Serene setting backing to wooded area allows you to enjoy your favorite beverage while relaxing on your screened in patio listening to the breeze in the trees. Inside you will find a great room concept with living, kitchen and breakfast nook all open with wood floors. Bonus hall nook set up as an office space. Kitchen offers SS appliances, large island and breakfast bar. Split bedrooms with owners’ suite to the rear for added privacy. Come to check out this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Peterhouse Drive have any available units?
600 Peterhouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Peterhouse Drive have?
Some of 600 Peterhouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Peterhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Peterhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Peterhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 Peterhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 600 Peterhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 Peterhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 600 Peterhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Peterhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Peterhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 600 Peterhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 Peterhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Peterhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Peterhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Peterhouse Drive has units with dishwashers.

