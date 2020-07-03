All apartments in McKinney
5916 Pinyon Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:42 PM

5916 Pinyon Drive

5916 Pinyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5916 Pinyon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to family room with corner gas log fireplace, wood floors in main areas, new paint, new carpet new appliances, community pool, close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Pinyon Drive have any available units?
5916 Pinyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 Pinyon Drive have?
Some of 5916 Pinyon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Pinyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Pinyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Pinyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Pinyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5916 Pinyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Pinyon Drive offers parking.
Does 5916 Pinyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Pinyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Pinyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5916 Pinyon Drive has a pool.
Does 5916 Pinyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5916 Pinyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Pinyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Pinyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

