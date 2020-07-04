All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:48 PM

5912 Vineyard Lane

5912 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Vineyard Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare large single story 3 bedroom plus study with w high ceilings, includes 2 large living areas-great for a play room, home office, or formal dinning. This home shows like a model and has been maintained like one. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

