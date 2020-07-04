5912 Chuck Wagon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace game room

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2207 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Amazing island kitchen with granite, tile back splash, tons of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room upstairs. Covered patio! Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.