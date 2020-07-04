All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5912 Chuck Wagon Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5912 Chuck Wagon Lane

5912 Chuck Wagon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5912 Chuck Wagon Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2207 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Amazing island kitchen with granite, tile back splash, tons of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room upstairs. Covered patio! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane have any available units?
5912 Chuck Wagon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane have?
Some of 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Chuck Wagon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane offer parking?
No, 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane have a pool?
No, 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane have accessible units?
No, 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5912 Chuck Wagon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center