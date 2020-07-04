All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5909 White Pine Drive

5909 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5909 White Pine Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 White Pine Drive have any available units?
5909 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5909 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5909 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5909 White Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5909 White Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 5909 White Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5909 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 5909 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5909 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5909 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 White Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

