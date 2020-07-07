All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

5905 Vineyard Lane

5905 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Vineyard Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated home, move-in ready, no section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
5905 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5905 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5905 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
No, 5905 Vineyard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5905 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
No, 5905 Vineyard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 5905 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5905 Vineyard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 Vineyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5905 Vineyard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

