Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:57 AM

5905 Mayhew Court

5905 Mayhew Court · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Mayhew Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2016 house located on 400 acres of hike-bike trails at Craig Ranch. Frisco ISD. Open floor plan makes entertaining easy! Island kitchen is accented by stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floor. French door lead to study. Master room offers huge walk-in closet and garden tub with separate shower. Low maintenance landscape. Walking distance to TPC Golf Course and Cooper Aerobics Ctr. Mins to HWY 121 and Dallas N tollway and shopping Ctr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Mayhew Court have any available units?
5905 Mayhew Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 Mayhew Court have?
Some of 5905 Mayhew Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Mayhew Court currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Mayhew Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Mayhew Court pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Mayhew Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5905 Mayhew Court offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Mayhew Court offers parking.
Does 5905 Mayhew Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Mayhew Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Mayhew Court have a pool?
No, 5905 Mayhew Court does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Mayhew Court have accessible units?
No, 5905 Mayhew Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Mayhew Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Mayhew Court has units with dishwashers.

