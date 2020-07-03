5905 Mayhew Court

Amenities

2016 house located on 400 acres of hike-bike trails at Craig Ranch. Frisco ISD. Open floor plan makes entertaining easy! Island kitchen is accented by stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floor. French door lead to study. Master room offers huge walk-in closet and garden tub with separate shower. Low maintenance landscape. Walking distance to TPC Golf Course and Cooper Aerobics Ctr. Mins to HWY 121 and Dallas N tollway and shopping Ctr.