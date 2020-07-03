2016 house located on 400 acres of hike-bike trails at Craig Ranch. Frisco ISD. Open floor plan makes entertaining easy! Island kitchen is accented by stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floor. French door lead to study. Master room offers huge walk-in closet and garden tub with separate shower. Low maintenance landscape. Walking distance to TPC Golf Course and Cooper Aerobics Ctr. Mins to HWY 121 and Dallas N tollway and shopping Ctr.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Does 5905 Mayhew Court have any available units?
5905 Mayhew Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
What amenities does 5905 Mayhew Court have?
Some of 5905 Mayhew Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
