5810 Spring Hill Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Magnificent 4 bed, 3 bath, 3323 sq. ft. home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with plenty of cabinets, tons of cabinet space and breakfast area with additional cabinets/counter space. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace and lots of windows, perfect for natural light. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks with lots of storage, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Enormous back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.