Expansive 4 bedroom home ready for move in. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms down. Open floor plan. 3 living spaces as well. 2 down with full game room upstairs. Fridge, washer & dryer all included with the lease. McKinney ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5805 Pine Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
