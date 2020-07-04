All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 1 2020

5805 Pine Meadow Lane

5805 Pine Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5805 Pine Meadow Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Expansive 4 bedroom home ready for move in. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms down. Open floor plan. 3 living spaces as well. 2 down with full game room upstairs. Fridge, washer & dryer all included with the lease. McKinney ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have any available units?
5805 Pine Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5805 Pine Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Pine Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Pine Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Pine Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Pine Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Pine Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 Pine Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5805 Pine Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5805 Pine Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Pine Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Pine Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

