Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome house located in Frisco ISD. This single story house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 living area, 2 dining areas, where one bedroom has enough space for office. Laminated floors all over the house where the kitchen has granite countertops and have maple cabinets. Spacious backyard with secured fence. House has access to Pool, Parks and jogging trail.