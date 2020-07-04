5729 Touchstone Drive

MOVE-IN READY! NEW FLOOR. Awesome Single Story 3 bedroom with split bedrooms. 42 inch cabinet, new toilet, new oven, 2018 16-SEER Carrier AC and furnace, custom fence, walk to school. Close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
