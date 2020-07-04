All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

5729 Touchstone Drive

5729 Touchstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Touchstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! NEW FLOOR.
Awesome Single Story 3 bedroom with split bedrooms. 42 inch cabinet, new toilet, new oven,
2018 16-SEER Carrier AC and furnace, custom fence, walk to school. Close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Touchstone Drive have any available units?
5729 Touchstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5729 Touchstone Drive have?
Some of 5729 Touchstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 Touchstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Touchstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Touchstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5729 Touchstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5729 Touchstone Drive offer parking?
No, 5729 Touchstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5729 Touchstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Touchstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Touchstone Drive have a pool?
No, 5729 Touchstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Touchstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5729 Touchstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Touchstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 Touchstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

