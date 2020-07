Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM WITH A STUDY. FORMAL DINING AND LIVING. GAMEROOM AND 4 BEDROOMS UP. ISLAND KITCHEN, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. COVERED PATIO AND COVER PORCH. VERY NICE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO WALMART AND OTHER SHOPS. EASY ACCESS TO 121, TOLLWAY, US75 AND HIGHWAY 380. GREAT SCHOOLS AND PRETTY NEIGHBORHOOD. NEAR GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY. STONEBRIAR MALL WITHIN 10 MINUTES DRIVE AND ALLEN OUTLET 10 MINUTES. NEW CARPET, NEW COOKTOP AND OVEN.