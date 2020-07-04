Rent Calculator
5724 Eureka Bend
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5724 Eureka Bend
5724 Eureka Bend
·
No Longer Available
Location
5724 Eureka Bend, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Large 4-bedroom house in Sonora Ridge. New roof, new floors (wood, tile, and carpet), new paint. Nice home for owner occupant or investment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5724 Eureka Bend have any available units?
5724 Eureka Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5724 Eureka Bend have?
Some of 5724 Eureka Bend's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5724 Eureka Bend currently offering any rent specials?
5724 Eureka Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 Eureka Bend pet-friendly?
No, 5724 Eureka Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5724 Eureka Bend offer parking?
No, 5724 Eureka Bend does not offer parking.
Does 5724 Eureka Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5724 Eureka Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 Eureka Bend have a pool?
No, 5724 Eureka Bend does not have a pool.
Does 5724 Eureka Bend have accessible units?
No, 5724 Eureka Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 Eureka Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 Eureka Bend has units with dishwashers.
