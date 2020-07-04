All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5721 Bedrock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5721 Bedrock Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:07 AM

5721 Bedrock Drive

5721 Bedrock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5721 Bedrock Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bedrooms home with wooden floors, large game room, backyard, and living areas. Minutes away from 75 and 121 plus access to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have any available units?
5721 Bedrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Bedrock Drive have?
Some of 5721 Bedrock Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Bedrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Bedrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Bedrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5721 Bedrock Drive offers parking.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5721 Bedrock Drive has a pool.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center