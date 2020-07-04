Rent Calculator
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:07 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5721 Bedrock Drive
5721 Bedrock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5721 Bedrock Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bedrooms home with wooden floors, large game room, backyard, and living areas. Minutes away from 75 and 121 plus access to community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have any available units?
5721 Bedrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5721 Bedrock Drive have?
Some of 5721 Bedrock Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 5721 Bedrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Bedrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Bedrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5721 Bedrock Drive offers parking.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5721 Bedrock Drive has a pool.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Bedrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 Bedrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
