5712 Rubblestone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5712 Rubblestone Drive

5712 Rubblestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Rubblestone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Brookstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous 2007 K Hovnaian home walking distance to community pool and play ground. Easy access to 121 and 75. Beautiful inside and out. Hardwood flooring, open floorplan in kitchen and family room. Good sized backyard. House newly painted December 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Rubblestone Drive have any available units?
5712 Rubblestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Rubblestone Drive have?
Some of 5712 Rubblestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Rubblestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Rubblestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Rubblestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Rubblestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5712 Rubblestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Rubblestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5712 Rubblestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Rubblestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Rubblestone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5712 Rubblestone Drive has a pool.
Does 5712 Rubblestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5712 Rubblestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Rubblestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 Rubblestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

