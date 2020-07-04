5712 Rubblestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fabulous 2007 K Hovnaian home walking distance to community pool and play ground. Easy access to 121 and 75. Beautiful inside and out. Hardwood flooring, open floorplan in kitchen and family room. Good sized backyard. House newly painted December 2018.