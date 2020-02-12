All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5700 Coldwater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5700 Coldwater Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

5700 Coldwater Drive

5700 Coldwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5700 Coldwater Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely corner lot home 3-2-2. located in a quiet neighborhood, heart of McKinney. Closed to HWY 75 and HWY 121, schools, park and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have any available units?
5700 Coldwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5700 Coldwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Coldwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Coldwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Coldwater Drive offers parking.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have a pool?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center