Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5700 Coldwater Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM
1 of 1
5700 Coldwater Drive
5700 Coldwater Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5700 Coldwater Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely corner lot home 3-2-2. located in a quiet neighborhood, heart of McKinney. Closed to HWY 75 and HWY 121, schools, park and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have any available units?
5700 Coldwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 5700 Coldwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Coldwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Coldwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Coldwater Drive offers parking.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have a pool?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Coldwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Coldwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
