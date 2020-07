Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

STUNNING feels like new 1 story home, 3 beds, an office. High Celling, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Nice covered patio in the Prestigious community of Robinson Ridge with Prosper ISD. family friendly community with a pool, splash pad for kids, playground, pond, trail and more. MUST SEE IT WON'T LAST.

HOUSE INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER.