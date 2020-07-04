Rent Calculator
5600 Briar Ridge Circle
5600 South Briar Ridge Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
5600 South Briar Ridge Circle, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5600 Briar Ridge Circle have any available units?
5600 Briar Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 5600 Briar Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Briar Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Briar Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Briar Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5600 Briar Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 5600 Briar Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5600 Briar Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Briar Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Briar Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 5600 Briar Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Briar Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 5600 Briar Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Briar Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Briar Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Briar Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Briar Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
