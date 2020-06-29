5533 Bentrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large well cared for home with huge gourmet kitchen opening into family room with large 10 ft fireplace, crown molding, new wood floor. community pool , granite counter tops. close to everything. Available for move in 5-10.