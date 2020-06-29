All apartments in McKinney
5533 Bentrose Drive
5533 Bentrose Drive

5533 Bentrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Bentrose Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large well cared for home with huge gourmet kitchen opening into family room with large 10 ft fireplace, crown molding, new wood floor. community pool , granite counter tops. close to everything. Available for move in 5-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Bentrose Drive have any available units?
5533 Bentrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 Bentrose Drive have?
Some of 5533 Bentrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Bentrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Bentrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Bentrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5533 Bentrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5533 Bentrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5533 Bentrose Drive offers parking.
Does 5533 Bentrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Bentrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Bentrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5533 Bentrose Drive has a pool.
Does 5533 Bentrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 5533 Bentrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Bentrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Bentrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

