Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:43 AM

5513 Broken Bend Drive

5513 Broken Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Broken Bend Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Broken Bend Drive have any available units?
5513 Broken Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Broken Bend Drive have?
Some of 5513 Broken Bend Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Broken Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Broken Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Broken Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Broken Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5513 Broken Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Broken Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 5513 Broken Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Broken Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Broken Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 5513 Broken Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5513 Broken Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 5513 Broken Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Broken Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 Broken Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

