All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5437 Crystal Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5437 Crystal Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:28 AM

5437 Crystal Court

5437 Crystal Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5437 Crystal Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home ready to move-in Hardwood floor in Den & Study. Granite transformation counter tops. Master bathroom gorgeously updated. Stone surround fireplace. Board-on-board fence with steel post. Rent includes free access to swimming area.Children playground at walking distance.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5437 Crystal Court have any available units?
5437 Crystal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5437 Crystal Court have?
Some of 5437 Crystal Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Crystal Court currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Crystal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Crystal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5437 Crystal Court is pet friendly.
Does 5437 Crystal Court offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Crystal Court offers parking.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5437 Crystal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have a pool?
No, 5437 Crystal Court does not have a pool.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have accessible units?
No, 5437 Crystal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Crystal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Crystal Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center