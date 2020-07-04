Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:20 AM
5413 Mountain Pointe Drive
5413 Mountain Pointe Drive
·
Location
5413 Mountain Pointe Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Master down, three bedrooms up with a game room. Wood floor down and carpet up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive have any available units?
5413 Mountain Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive have?
Some of 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Mountain Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Mountain Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
