All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5413 Cedar Elm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5413 Cedar Elm Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:46 PM

5413 Cedar Elm Drive

5413 Cedar Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5413 Cedar Elm Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Cedar Elm Drive have any available units?
5413 Cedar Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5413 Cedar Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Cedar Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Cedar Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5413 Cedar Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5413 Cedar Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 5413 Cedar Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5413 Cedar Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Cedar Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Cedar Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 5413 Cedar Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Cedar Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5413 Cedar Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Cedar Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 Cedar Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 Cedar Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 Cedar Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center