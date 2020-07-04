5406 Quail Creek Drive

Amenities
Completely remodeled with the top of the line finishes cozy house in Stonebridge Ranch. Bright and airy living room with prominent gas fireplace. Wide open floorplan w wood floors, soaring ceilings, crown molding, raised base boards, and bronze fixtures & hardware throughout. Kitchen w granite counters & marble backsplash, stainless appliances, and custom white cabinets. Nice breakfast area with bay windows. Master bath completely renovated w dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Nice patio and large yard w shades for outdoor enjoyment.
The roof is only 2 years old and fresh paints with natural color are all around. Brand new carpets of all bedrooms are coming soon.