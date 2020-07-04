All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:48 AM

5406 Quail Creek Drive

5406 Quail Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Quail Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled with the top of the line finishes cozy house in Stonebridge Ranch. Bright and airy living room with prominent gas fireplace. Wide open floorplan w wood floors, soaring ceilings, crown molding, raised base boards, and bronze fixtures & hardware throughout. Kitchen w granite counters & marble backsplash, stainless appliances, and custom white cabinets. Nice breakfast area with bay windows. Master bath completely renovated w dual sinks and huge walk-in closet. Nice patio and large yard w shades for outdoor enjoyment.

The roof is only 2 years old and fresh paints with natural color are all around. Brand new carpets of all bedrooms are coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Quail Creek Drive have any available units?
5406 Quail Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 Quail Creek Drive have?
Some of 5406 Quail Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 Quail Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Quail Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Quail Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5406 Quail Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5406 Quail Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5406 Quail Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5406 Quail Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Quail Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Quail Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 5406 Quail Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Quail Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5406 Quail Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Quail Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5406 Quail Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

