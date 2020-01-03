Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5405 Pandale Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5405 Pandale Valley Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5405 Pandale Valley Drive
5405 Pandale Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5405 Pandale Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Cute 4 bedroom home in coveted McKinney schools. Master down. 3 spacious bedrooms and a gameroom up. Kitchen opens to living room. Large backyard. Great storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have any available units?
5405 Pandale Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 5405 Pandale Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Pandale Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Pandale Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Similar Pages
McKinney 1 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200
McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Collin County Community College District
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center