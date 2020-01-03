All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5405 Pandale Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5405 Pandale Valley Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

5405 Pandale Valley Drive

5405 Pandale Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5405 Pandale Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
Cute 4 bedroom home in coveted McKinney schools. Master down. 3 spacious bedrooms and a gameroom up. Kitchen opens to living room. Large backyard. Great storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have any available units?
5405 Pandale Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5405 Pandale Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Pandale Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Pandale Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 Pandale Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 Pandale Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center