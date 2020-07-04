Beautiful open floor plan w designer paint, wood floors, open kitchen for entertaining, large master suite. Low maintenance yard, community pool. Access to major highways. A small size dog or de-clawed cat is OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5313 Oakley Road have any available units?
5313 Oakley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5313 Oakley Road have?
Some of 5313 Oakley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 Oakley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Oakley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Oakley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Oakley Road is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Oakley Road offer parking?
No, 5313 Oakley Road does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Oakley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Oakley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Oakley Road have a pool?
Yes, 5313 Oakley Road has a pool.
Does 5313 Oakley Road have accessible units?
No, 5313 Oakley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Oakley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 Oakley Road has units with dishwashers.
