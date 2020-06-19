Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5308 Golden Wheat Lane
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5308 Golden Wheat Lane
5308 Golden Wheat Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5308 Golden Wheat Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights
Amenities
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Conveniently located close to 121 and Eldorado! Beautiful bedroom house, roomy and excellent condition. Walking distanance to school, bank and grocery store; swimming pool on community and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5308 Golden Wheat Lane have any available units?
5308 Golden Wheat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 5308 Golden Wheat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Golden Wheat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Golden Wheat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Golden Wheat Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5308 Golden Wheat Lane offer parking?
No, 5308 Golden Wheat Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Golden Wheat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Golden Wheat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Golden Wheat Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Golden Wheat Lane has a pool.
Does 5308 Golden Wheat Lane have accessible units?
No, 5308 Golden Wheat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Golden Wheat Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Golden Wheat Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Golden Wheat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Golden Wheat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
