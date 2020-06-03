Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5301 Gingerwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5301 Gingerwood Drive
5301 Gingerwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5301 Gingerwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 4000+ house available for rent. In the heart of McKinney and close by schools. house is move in ready and will not last. priced for a quick lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5301 Gingerwood Drive have any available units?
5301 Gingerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5301 Gingerwood Drive have?
Some of 5301 Gingerwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5301 Gingerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Gingerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Gingerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Gingerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5301 Gingerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Gingerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5301 Gingerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Gingerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Gingerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5301 Gingerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Gingerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5301 Gingerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Gingerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 Gingerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
