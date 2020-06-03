All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5229 Briarwood Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

5229 Briarwood Dr

5229 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5229 Briarwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Villages of Lake Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in McKinney is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Briarwood Dr have any available units?
5229 Briarwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5229 Briarwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Briarwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Briarwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Briarwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5229 Briarwood Dr offer parking?
No, 5229 Briarwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5229 Briarwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Briarwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Briarwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5229 Briarwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Briarwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5229 Briarwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Briarwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 Briarwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Briarwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Briarwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

