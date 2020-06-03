A Beautiful 3bed 2 full bath house. Located in the amazing neighborhood, a master planned community designed for families and singles. The house has a nice designer Paint. New Fresh Paint. no pets allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5213 Crossvine Lane have any available units?
5213 Crossvine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Crossvine Lane have?
Some of 5213 Crossvine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Crossvine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Crossvine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.