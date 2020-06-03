All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5213 Crossvine Lane

5213 Crossvine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5213 Crossvine Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Beautiful 3bed 2 full bath house. Located in the amazing neighborhood, a master planned community designed for families and singles. The house has a nice designer Paint. New Fresh Paint. no pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Crossvine Lane have any available units?
5213 Crossvine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Crossvine Lane have?
Some of 5213 Crossvine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Crossvine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Crossvine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Crossvine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5213 Crossvine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5213 Crossvine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Crossvine Lane offers parking.
Does 5213 Crossvine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Crossvine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Crossvine Lane have a pool?
No, 5213 Crossvine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Crossvine Lane have accessible units?
No, 5213 Crossvine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Crossvine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 Crossvine Lane has units with dishwashers.

