McKinney
Find more places like 5201 Bois D Arc Road.
Home
McKinney, TX
5201 Bois D Arc Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5201 Bois D Arc Road
5201 Bois D Arc Rd
No Longer Available
Location
5201 Bois D Arc Rd, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
opportunity to have micro farm in the city. house sits on 1.4 acres across of the street from the movie theater on hardin and 380. recently remodeled and upgraded.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 Bois D Arc Road have any available units?
5201 Bois D Arc Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5201 Bois D Arc Road have?
Some of 5201 Bois D Arc Road's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and media room.
Amenities section
.
Is 5201 Bois D Arc Road currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Bois D Arc Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Bois D Arc Road pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Bois D Arc Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5201 Bois D Arc Road offer parking?
No, 5201 Bois D Arc Road does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Bois D Arc Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Bois D Arc Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Bois D Arc Road have a pool?
No, 5201 Bois D Arc Road does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Bois D Arc Road have accessible units?
No, 5201 Bois D Arc Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Bois D Arc Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Bois D Arc Road does not have units with dishwashers.
