5201 Basham Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Beautiful & Updated home, 4BR+Office,3.5Bath,2LivingRm,2DiningRm in the heart of McKinney and goes to highly rated Frisco ISD. Minutes away fr Hwy121 & 75, close to shopping, & dining. MasterBR & office is conveniently located downstairs. Beautiful hardwood floor on the first floor, LotsOfWindows that makes this home Light&Bright. FamRm has VaultedCeiling. Kitchen w big island, & is perfect for your gathering, white cabinets, GraniteCtrTops & GasStoveTop. Upstairs GameRm is huge. Guest BR has its own private bath & WIC & 2 Other BigBR shares the hallway bath w 2VanitySink. GraniteInAllBaths.