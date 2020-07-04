All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5201 Basham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5201 Basham Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:31 AM

5201 Basham Lane

5201 Basham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5201 Basham Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful & Updated home, 4BR+Office,3.5Bath,2LivingRm,2DiningRm in the heart of McKinney and goes to highly rated Frisco ISD. Minutes away fr Hwy121 & 75, close to shopping, & dining. MasterBR & office is conveniently located downstairs. Beautiful hardwood floor on the first floor, LotsOfWindows that makes this home Light&Bright. FamRm has VaultedCeiling. Kitchen w big island, & is perfect for your gathering, white cabinets, GraniteCtrTops & GasStoveTop. Upstairs GameRm is huge. Guest BR has its own private bath & WIC & 2 Other BigBR shares the hallway bath w 2VanitySink. GraniteInAllBaths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Basham Lane have any available units?
5201 Basham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Basham Lane have?
Some of 5201 Basham Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Basham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Basham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Basham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Basham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5201 Basham Lane offer parking?
No, 5201 Basham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Basham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Basham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Basham Lane have a pool?
No, 5201 Basham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Basham Lane have accessible units?
No, 5201 Basham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Basham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Basham Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center