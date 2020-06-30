Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 513 Wichita Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
513 Wichita Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
513 Wichita Trail
513 Wichita Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
513 Wichita Trl, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2013, nice 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite counter top in kitchen,open kitchen to family room, cover porch and patio, walking distance to elementary school, vacant and ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 Wichita Trail have any available units?
513 Wichita Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 513 Wichita Trail have?
Some of 513 Wichita Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 513 Wichita Trail currently offering any rent specials?
513 Wichita Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Wichita Trail pet-friendly?
No, 513 Wichita Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 513 Wichita Trail offer parking?
Yes, 513 Wichita Trail offers parking.
Does 513 Wichita Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Wichita Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Wichita Trail have a pool?
No, 513 Wichita Trail does not have a pool.
Does 513 Wichita Trail have accessible units?
No, 513 Wichita Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Wichita Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Wichita Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Similar Pages
McKinney 1 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200
McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Collin County Community College District
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center