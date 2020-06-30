513 Wichita Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2013, nice 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite counter top in kitchen,open kitchen to family room, cover porch and patio, walking distance to elementary school, vacant and ready to move in!