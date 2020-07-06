5121 Prospect Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Just Listed, Newer Executive One Story Home, Mins from 380 & McKinney Shopping, this Beautiful 4-2-2+Study home is loaded - Brick Front with Custom Shutters, Very Open Design with Tall Ceilings & Split Bedrooms For Privacy, Wood-Tile Floors, Kitchen Includes Granite, Island, Marble Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Gas Stove & Walk-In Pantry, Master Includes Sitting Window & Master Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Newer Washer & Dryer Included, Private Backyard Includes Covered Back Patio & Stained Fence, Rounded Corners, Arches, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, Radiant Barrier, Low E Windows, & Community offers Jogging Trails, Pool & Playground.