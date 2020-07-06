All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5121 Prospect Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5121 Prospect Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:26 PM

5121 Prospect Street

5121 Prospect St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5121 Prospect St, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Just Listed, Newer Executive One Story Home, Mins from 380 & McKinney Shopping, this Beautiful 4-2-2+Study home is loaded - Brick Front with Custom Shutters, Very Open Design with Tall Ceilings & Split Bedrooms For Privacy, Wood-Tile Floors, Kitchen Includes Granite, Island, Marble Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Gas Stove & Walk-In Pantry, Master Includes Sitting Window & Master Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Newer Washer & Dryer Included, Private Backyard Includes Covered Back Patio & Stained Fence, Rounded Corners, Arches, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, Radiant Barrier, Low E Windows, & Community offers Jogging Trails, Pool & Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Prospect Street have any available units?
5121 Prospect Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Prospect Street have?
Some of 5121 Prospect Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5121 Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Prospect Street offers parking.
Does 5121 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 Prospect Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Prospect Street have a pool?
Yes, 5121 Prospect Street has a pool.
Does 5121 Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 5121 Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Prospect Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center