Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

5121 Feather Crest

5121 Feather Crest · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Feather Crest, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!

** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,672 sq ft, 1 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Feather Crest have any available units?
5121 Feather Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Feather Crest have?
Some of 5121 Feather Crest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Feather Crest currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Feather Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Feather Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Feather Crest is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Feather Crest offer parking?
No, 5121 Feather Crest does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Feather Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Feather Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Feather Crest have a pool?
No, 5121 Feather Crest does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Feather Crest have accessible units?
No, 5121 Feather Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Feather Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Feather Crest does not have units with dishwashers.

