5120 Sweetgum Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:41 PM

5120 Sweetgum Court

5120 Sweetgum Court · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Sweetgum Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,077 sq ft, 2 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

