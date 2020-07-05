All apartments in McKinney
512 W Davis Street
512 W Davis Street

512 West Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 West Davis Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint Bungalow in quiet Historic McKinney. Walking distance to Historic Downtown McKinney with shopping and dining.
This precious home has 3 bedroom and a great floor plan with a wonderful backyard space for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 W Davis Street have any available units?
512 W Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 W Davis Street have?
Some of 512 W Davis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 W Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 W Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 W Davis Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 W Davis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 512 W Davis Street offer parking?
Yes, 512 W Davis Street offers parking.
Does 512 W Davis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 W Davis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 W Davis Street have a pool?
No, 512 W Davis Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 W Davis Street have accessible units?
No, 512 W Davis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 W Davis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 W Davis Street has units with dishwashers.

