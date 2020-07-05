Quaint Bungalow in quiet Historic McKinney. Walking distance to Historic Downtown McKinney with shopping and dining. This precious home has 3 bedroom and a great floor plan with a wonderful backyard space for outdoor entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 W Davis Street have any available units?
512 W Davis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 W Davis Street have?
Some of 512 W Davis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 W Davis Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 W Davis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.